Cypress Capital Group Makes New $210,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,383,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,997,846. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

