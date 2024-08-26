Cypress Capital Group Purchases 4,305 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $45.12. 6,244,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

