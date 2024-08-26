Cypress Capital Group Purchases 8,962 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 192.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Centene were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Centene by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $78.79. 249,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

