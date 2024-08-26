Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,170 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

FTNT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.97. 254,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $76.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

