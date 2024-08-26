Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,375 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 149,093 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,961. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

