Cypress Capital Group Sells 162 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,431. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

