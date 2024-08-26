Cypress Capital Group Sells 194 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

