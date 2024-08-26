Cypress Capital Group Sells 680 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $120.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

