Cypress Capital Group Sells 697 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $112.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,149. The stock has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

