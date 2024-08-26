Cypress Capital Group Sells 964 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $174.49. 51,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.14. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

