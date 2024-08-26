Cypress Capital Group Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.10. 501,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.