Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 134.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $45.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $619.85. 4,113,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.37. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

