DataHighway One Day Volume Tops $499.46 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $499.46 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03738283 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,818.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

