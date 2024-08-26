Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAWN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock worth $714,572. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

