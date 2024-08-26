DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00080008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007923 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.