Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.60

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 9142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,215,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 380,053 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,487,000 after buying an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 205.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 382,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

