Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $22.84

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.11. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 653,152 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.