e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

ELF traded down $15.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,262. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

