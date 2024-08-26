Easterly Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. 44,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,348. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on B. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

