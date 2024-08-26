Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,010 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of InMode worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in InMode by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on INMD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,211. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 35.81%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

