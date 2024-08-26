Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.42. 69,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.