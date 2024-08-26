Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $11.32 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.