Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,281. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.