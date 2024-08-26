Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,625 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,152,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 838,762 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 788,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after acquiring an additional 700,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after purchasing an additional 637,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,267. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

