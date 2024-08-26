Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,371,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after buying an additional 2,756,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,117,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after buying an additional 203,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

AGI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,531. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Alamos Gold Profile



Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

