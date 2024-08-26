Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,258 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Urban Outfitters worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $38.59. 2,775,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

