Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 287,973 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,973 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

