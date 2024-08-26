Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 3,707,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,428. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

