ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.41 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 178.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $157,354.58 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 249.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,120.22 or 0.99995157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008172 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05102995 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,406.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

