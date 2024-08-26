Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 2,336,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,484,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
Specifically, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 925,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Increasing Dividend Payouts Ahead of Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.