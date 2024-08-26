Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 2,336,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,484,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Specifically, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 925,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.