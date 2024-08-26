EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.21.

EPAM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,426. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

