Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.39.

NYSE:EL opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 550,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

