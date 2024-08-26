Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Up 0% This Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $25.98 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,061,740,530 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,061,740,529.9263873. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99919953 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $34,853,177.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

