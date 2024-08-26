Euler (EUL) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Euler (EUL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Euler has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $5.86 or 0.00009248 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $97.62 million and $1.04 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

