Evercore ISI Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $130.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.39.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

