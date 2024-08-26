Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after acquiring an additional 678,375 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.70.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.55. 1,154,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.52 and a 200 day moving average of $411.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

