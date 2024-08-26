Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,885,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,008,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

