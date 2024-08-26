Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 127 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,684. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOW traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $828.27. 664,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $782.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

