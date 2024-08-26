Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,156. The company has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.