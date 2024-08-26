Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $5.35 on Friday, reaching $255.26. 1,413,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.