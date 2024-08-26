Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 726.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE XOM traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,924. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

