Family Firm Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,972 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IYC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,363. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.