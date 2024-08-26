Family Firm Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,464 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $51.95. 2,818,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,348. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

