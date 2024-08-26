Family Firm Inc. Buys New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.