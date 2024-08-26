Family Firm Inc. Buys New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.92.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.
Invitation Homes Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
