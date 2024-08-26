Family Firm Inc. Buys New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $82.44. 4,225,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,238 shares of company stock worth $49,455,904 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

