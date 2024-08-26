Family Firm Inc. Invests $44,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,751,000 after buying an additional 1,210,906 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

