Family Firm Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 319,360 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 168,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KXI opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

