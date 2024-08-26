Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of DaVita by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 18.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 475,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

