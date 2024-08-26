Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $32.69. 514,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

