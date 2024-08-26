Family Firm Inc. Sells 439 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 874.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $58.75. 9,614,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

